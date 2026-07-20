US gas average $4 amid oil rise and U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Gas just got pricier across the US with the national average now at $4 a gallon, up sharply from last year's $3.14.
This jump is linked to rising oil prices and ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, reversing the earlier downward trend.
Some states already above $4
Prices vary depending on where you live, thanks to state taxes and supply issues: some states are already above $4.
Higher fuel costs are pushing up prices for essentials like groceries, and with midterm elections coming up, affordable gas is quickly becoming a hot topic for voters.