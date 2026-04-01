US gasoline prices could fall below $4 per gallon

GasBuddy forecasts $3.65 to $3.85/gal

Patrick De Haan from Gasbuddy says we could see gas fall even further, possibly down to $3.65 to $3.85 per gallon if current trends hold.

Wholesale prices are dropping fast, which means retail prices should follow soon (even if they take a little longer to catch up).

Still, full market stability might take time as the Middle East deals with costly repairs and ongoing disruptions, so some price swings may stick around for a bit.