US gives $85 million to Commonwealth Fusion Systems for fusion semiconductors
The US just gave Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) an $85 million boost to help build better semiconductors for fusion energy.
This funding, part of the CHIPS Act, aims to speed up the race for what Brandon Sorbom, co-founder and chief science officer at CFS, called "a more capable, economical power plant and a stronger US supply chain to build it," while also strengthening American research and supply chains.
Grant funds fusion electronics and AI
The grant covers five big projects: developing tough silicon carbide electronics to handle extremely high voltages in fusion machines, creating new radio-frequency power generators to heat fusion fuel, and making reactor controls that are faster and can survive harsh conditions.
CFS is also working on adapting AI hardware like GPUs and TPUs for future power plants, a move they hope will make fusion energy cheaper and ready for the grid sooner.