US goods trade deficit $134.9 billion in September up 2.1%
The US goods trade deficit grew to $134.9 billion in September 2026, beating forecasts and marking a 2.1% jump from the previous month.
Imports rose sharply by $8.1 billion, while exports only saw a small bump, so the gap between what the US buys and sells abroad got even wider.
US trade gap trims Q3 growth
This bigger trade gap has put a dent in economic growth for the third quarter, making it three quarters in a row where trade hasn't helped boost GDP.
The main reason? More spending on things like AI tech and capital goods coming into the country.
Still, economists expect overall growth to stay solid, with predictions of a 3.2% annual rate thanks to consumer spending and investment in new tech.
The official GDP numbers are coming soon, so we'll know more about how these trends are shaping up.