US goods trade deficit $134.9 billion in September up 2.1%

This bigger trade gap has put a dent in economic growth for the third quarter, making it three quarters in a row where trade hasn't helped boost GDP.

The main reason? More spending on things like AI tech and capital goods coming into the country.

Still, economists expect overall growth to stay solid, with predictions of a 3.2% annual rate thanks to consumer spending and investment in new tech.

The official GDP numbers are coming soon, so we'll know more about how these trends are shaping up.