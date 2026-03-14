US government is working on new tariff plan: Report

Plan uses Section 301 of the Trade Act

The new plan uses Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to investigate imports from places like the European Union, China, and Japan, mainly checking if their industries are getting unfair support.

There's also a look into forced labor issues in Mexico and Brazil.

According to Erica York at the Tax Foundation, this sweeping approach targets about 70% of imports and aims to build a more solid tariff system overall.

Key hearings are set for April and May so affected industries can weigh in.