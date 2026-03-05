US government must refund tariffs deemed unconstitutional
A federal judge just told the US government to pay back tariffs that were ruled invalid by the Supreme Court.
These tariffs, put in place during Donald Trump's presidency under a 1977 law, now have to be refunded to all affected importers—a move that could kick off one of the biggest repayment efforts ever.
Implications for the government and future tariffs
US Customs and Border Protection now has to figure out how to process these massive refunds, which won't be easy.
The case started with Atmus Filtration and was fast-tracked by an appeals court, but legal experts think the government might try to appeal again.
If refunds go through as planned, this could seriously impact government finances and spark new debates about how tariffs are used in the future.