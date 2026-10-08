US government shifts 12,267 Bitcoin tied to 2016 Bitfinex hack
Business
The US government just shifted 12,267 bitcoins (about $1.01 billion) from a wallet tied to the 2016 Bitfinex hack.
Blockchain sleuths at Arkham spotted the move and pointed out that these coins weren't sent to any exchanges, so it looks like this was just an internal shuffle, not a big sell-off.
US builds strategic Bitcoin reserve
This isn't their first crypto move lately: just yesterday, they transferred hundreds of millions in bitcoin and stablecoins from other seized wallets.
But thanks to a 2025 executive order, instead of selling off these assets, the US is building up a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
Right now, they're sitting on about $25.5 billion in crypto, a pretty wild stash considering how much was stolen back in that infamous 2016 hack.