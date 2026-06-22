US sanctions on Iranian oil suspended until August 21
What's the story
The United States has issued a 60-day waiver on sanctions against Iranian oil, allowing the country to produce, export, and sell its crude until August 21. The decision comes as part of an interim deal aimed at de-escalating tensions in West Asia. The temporary relief is expected to significantly ease pressure on Tehran's energy sector and could lead to increased Iranian oil exports.
Impact
Waiver to stabilize energy prices, prevent global supply disruptions
The US's sanctions waiver is likely to ease concerns over global supply disruptions and stabilize energy prices. The decision comes after long negotiations between senior Iranian officials and US Vice President JD Vance in Switzerland. The talks have laid a "good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance said, as negotiators work toward a permanent agreement to end the war that began in late February.
Negotiation strategy
Final deal is 'the house,' foundation laid: Vance
The temporary sanctions relief is viewed as a confidence-building measure to keep the momentum going in the negotiations. Vance said after initial talks with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, "The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."
Summit update
'Lake Lucerne Summit' continues despite tense moments
The mediation effort, dubbed the "Lake Lucerne Summit," began on Sunday and continued into Monday morning. Despite tense moments and brief pauses during negotiations, mediators said both sides made progress on several fronts. They also agreed to continue technical discussions this week. US President Donald Trump's comments from Washington echoed through the negotiations, with Iranian state media reporting that talks were briefly halted after an "insulting message" from Trump was published.