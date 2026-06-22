US sanctions on Iranian oil suspended until August 21

Summit update

'Lake Lucerne Summit' continues despite tense moments

The mediation effort, dubbed the "Lake Lucerne Summit," began on Sunday and continued into Monday morning. Despite tense moments and brief pauses during negotiations, mediators said both sides made progress on several fronts. They also agreed to continue technical discussions this week. US President Donald Trump's comments from Washington echoed through the negotiations, with Iranian state media reporting that talks were briefly halted after an "insulting message" from Trump was published.