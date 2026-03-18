US greenlights commercial eVTOL flights by summer 2026
Big news for future travel: US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which has approved eight operational pilot projects that will allow limited commercial eVTOL flights beginning in the US summer of 2026.
This is all part of a push to speed up cool aerial technology, thanks to President Trump's recent executive order.
The first pilot projects will pop up in places like New York, Texas, and Utah.
The bigger picture and potential impact
The eVTOL program is not just about zippy rides. It will also support things like cargo delivery in Florida and new air taxi networks in Texas.
The goal? Help the US catch up with China on drone innovation and open doors for companies like Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation.
If all goes well, we could see autonomous flights sooner than you think, setting the stage for some seriously next-level commuting.