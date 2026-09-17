US House passes bill allowing 100% tariffs on India
What's the story
The US House of Representatives has passed a bill allowing President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas. The legislation specifically targets India, China, and other nations that have been purchasing crude oil and natural gas from Russia. The move comes as part of Washington's efforts to cut down countries' reliance on Russian energy resources.
Additional sanctions
Bill passed by Senate last month
The bill, officially known as the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, would also impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector.
It targets vessels accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions on oil deliveries.
The legislation was passed by the Senate last month and cleared the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday evening.
Trade impact
India among top 5 buyers of Russian crude oil
India is among the top five buyers of Russian crude oil, with a trade worth $40.8 billion in FY2026.
This accounted for 30.3% of India's total crude imports worth $134.7 billion, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
The dependence on Russian crude further increased by July 2026 when Russia accounted for 51% of India's imported crude oil.
Tariff authority
Legislation part of Washington's efforts to cut down countries' reliance
The bill would give Trump expanded powers to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian energy or facilitating sanctions evasion.
It would also allow the president to impose a blanket 500% tariff on Russian goods imported into the US.
However, this additional tariff authority targeting energy buyers would expire after five years.
The legislation is part of Washington's efforts to cut down countries' reliance on Russian oil and gas.
Lobbying efforts
Pro-Ukraine groups lobby US lawmakers for continued support for Kyiv
The bill's passage also comes after pro-Ukraine groups lobbied US lawmakers for continued support for Kyiv.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal warned China and India to "buy your oil and gas somewhere else," while Senator Jeanne Shaheen said Russia was using a "shadow fleet" to sell oil at below-market prices, with much of it going to countries including China and India.