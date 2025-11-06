Next Article
US household debt hits record high of $18.59 trillion
US household debt just hit an all-time record of $18.59 trillion in Q3 2025, jumping by $197 billion in just three months.
Mortgages, student loans, and credit card balances are all up, with student loans reaching $1.65 trillion.
Younger borrowers face tougher challenges
While overall finances seem steady, younger folks are carrying more of the burden.
Nearly 10% of student loan balances are over 90 days overdue—a worrying sign for younger borrowers.
Millennials and Gen Z also have higher average credit card debts, making it tougher to get ahead even as the economy stays resilient.