US import prices jump 1.3% in February
Business
Import prices in the US shot up by 1.3% in February, the largest monthly increase since March 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The main reason? Global energy prices, especially oil, have soared more than 30% lately, fueled by tensions between the US Israel, and Iran.
Fuel imports alone got 3.8% more expensive
Fuel imports alone got 3.8% more expensive, making everything from production to shipping costlier.
Fertilizer prices are also climbing, which could mean pricier groceries soon.
With businesses passing these extra costs onto shoppers, inflation is getting trickier, especially with existing tariffs adding more pressure on what we pay for imported goods.