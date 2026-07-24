US imposes 10% tariff on India, 16 others' forced-labour imports
Business
The US just rolled out a 10% tariff on goods from India and 16 other countries, aiming to crack down on forced-labour imports.
While it's a bit lower than the earlier proposed rate, this move adds extra stress to global markets already dealing with high oil prices and ongoing uncertainty.
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