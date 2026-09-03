Trump imposes 100% tariffs on foreign-made drones
What's the story
The United States has imposed new tariffs of up to 100% on drones and certain components. The move is part of Washington's effort to reduce its reliance on imports in an industry dominated by China. Last month, President Donald Trump announced new levies on foreign drones and components after a Commerce Department investigation labeled overseas reliance a threat to national security. The policy intersects with his family's interests, as his two eldest sons maintain links to the US drone industry.
Tariff specifics
Tariff rates on drones and components
The new tariffs are particularly high for larger drones (weighing over 25kg) and those with thermal imaging capabilities. These products now face a 100% tariff rate.
Smaller drones will be subject to a 25% duty, while some less sensitive drone components will also be taxed from February 9 next year.
While allied countries avoid the steepest penalties, their drones still face tariffs: 15% on imports from the EU, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan, and 10% on those from Britain.
Global impact
Broader implications of the tariffs
A spokesman for China's commerce ministry warned that the tariffs would "disrupt the global drone supply chain and further undermine a fair and competitive market environment."
He added that China firmly opposed the move.
The new duties are part of a broader effort by Washington to bolster domestic supply chains amid growing concerns over national security threats posed by imported drones and their components.
Market control
Impact on DJI
Founded in 2006, Chinese company DJI has dominated the global drone market, controlling over two-thirds of it in recent years.
However, since 2022, the company has been on a US list of Chinese firms associated with the military and restricted from accessing US technology.
Despite fighting its inclusion on this list, DJI remains subject to these restrictions as part of Washington's broader strategy to reduce reliance on China-made drones and components.