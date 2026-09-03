Trump imposes 100% tariffs on foreign-made drones

The new tariffs are particularly high for larger drones (weighing over 25kg) and those with thermal imaging capabilities. These products now face a 100% tariff rate.

Smaller drones will be subject to a 25% duty, while some less sensitive drone components will also be taxed from February 9 next year.

While allied countries avoid the steepest penalties, their drones still face tariffs: 15% on imports from the EU, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan, and 10% on those from Britain.