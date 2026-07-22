US imposes 25% tariff, accusing Brazil of unfair trade practices
Business
The US just slapped a 25% tariff on Brazilian goods after accusing Brazil of unfair trade practices.
Key exports like beef, coffee, and aircraft parts are mostly spared, but the move still ramps up tensions between the two countries.
Brazil seeks talks, avoids retaliation
Brazil says it won't hit back but wants to sort things out through talks.
Vice President Geraldo Alckmin stressed they're aiming for a diplomatic fix instead of retaliation, especially with Brazil's presidential elections coming up soon.
This is all part of a bigger US push: President Trump is also rolling out new tariffs on Canadian goods and threatening more against other countries over labor issues, making global trade feel extra shaky right now.