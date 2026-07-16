US imposes antidumping and countervailing duties on Indian oleoresin paprika
The US just slapped new duties on Indian oleoresin paprika (that is the red chili extract used in snacks, cosmetics, and more), saying Indian exporters were selling it too cheap and hurting American producers.
The antidumping duties are set between 3.33% and 4.66% (retroactive from June 2026), while extra countervailing duties from February 2026 will range from 18.56% to 25.41%.
Spice exporters warn on US market
India ships more than $54.6 million worth of this extract to the US every year, making America a crucial market for local spice exporters.
Industry leaders like Emmannuel Nambusseril, president of the All India Spices Exporters Forum, say these new costs (and possible future tariffs) could force Indian companies to either raise prices or start looking for buyers elsewhere.
Nambusseril said, "The US is one of the largest markets for oleoresin manufacturers in India. The cumulative impact of these measures will severely affect exporters."