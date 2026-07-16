US imposes antidumping and countervailing duties on Indian oleoresin paprika

India ships more than $54.6 million worth of this extract to the US every year, making America a crucial market for local spice exporters.

Industry leaders like Emmannuel Nambusseril, president of the All India Spices Exporters Forum, say these new costs (and possible future tariffs) could force Indian companies to either raise prices or start looking for buyers elsewhere.

Nambusseril said, "The US is one of the largest markets for oleoresin manufacturers in India. The cumulative impact of these measures will severely affect exporters."