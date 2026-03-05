US imposes new restrictions on AI chip exports to China
Trump announced a 25% fee on advanced AI chips exported to China, payable to the US government.
From now on, these high-powered chips will need third-party testing before they can leave the country.
The move tries to keep US tech ahead
This move tries to keep US tech ahead while still letting companies like NVIDIA make money—China will get access to much better chips than before, but only up to a point.
Exporters now face various caps and conditions and must provide certifications asserting their chips won't be used for military purposes.
Some worry this could speed up China's AI progress anyway or that the fee raises concerns.
For anyone following tech, global politics, or just where your next GPU might end up, it's a big deal.