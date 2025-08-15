US imposes tariffs on India; experts suggest ways to respond
While India marked Independence Day on August 15, it was also hit with a hefty 50% tariff by the US on most of its exports—worth about $50 billion.
The move is linked to India's continued imports of Russian oil and highlights rising tensions between the two countries.
Experts at the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) have laid out a few ways India could respond.
S&P predicts solid 6.5% GDP growth for India in 2025
These tariffs could make Indian goods like textiles and leather less competitive in the US, but since these exports are only around 2% of India's GDP, overall growth isn't expected to take a major hit—S&P still predicts a solid 6.5% GDP growth for India in 2025.
With rising prices putting pressure on US politicians to ease up, there might be room for negotiation.
For now, this standoff shows how global trade is being used as a power move—and why India needs smart economic and diplomatic strategies going forward.