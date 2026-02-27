US-India interim trade deal: What is it, how it helps
The US and India announced a framework for an interim trade agreement that slashes tariffs on a bunch of goods—think textiles, machinery, chemicals, and more.
Under the framework, US tariffs on Indian imports would be set at 18%, but implementation is phased: President Trump's late-February executive action (around Feb. 26, 2026) first removed an additional 25% levy (effectively lowering the total in late February 2026), and some US notices indicated the 25% rate remained in effect for now, while India will lower or remove tariffs on American industrial products and everything from nuts to wine.
The framework was reported in late February 2026 (around Feb. 26-27, 2026).
What's in it for you?
This move opens up more affordable products for everyone and could mean better job opportunities in both countries.
It also paves the way for bigger deals in digital trade, tech, and services down the line.
Plus, with India pledging $500 billion in US energy and tech purchases over five years—and both countries aiming to strengthen their supply chains to enhance resilience—this partnership could shape what's on your shelves (and maybe even where you work) for years to come.