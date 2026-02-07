US, India reach framework for interim trade agreement Business Feb 07, 2026

India and the US just reached a framework for an interim agreement that's set to make trading a lot smoother.

Announced on February 7, 2026, the US will cut tariffs on Indian exports from a steep 50% down to 18%, thanks to an executive order.

In return, India's dropping or reducing tariffs on all US industrial goods and key farm products like grains, nuts, and fruits.