US India trade deal may be sealed, says Sergio Gor Business May 29, 2026

Big news for anyone following global business: the US and India might seal a new trade deal in just weeks or months, according to Ambassador Sergio Gor.

He shared at IIT Delhi that their partnership has grown massively, from $20 billion to over $220 billion in trade in just over two decades, showing how closely the two economies are working together.