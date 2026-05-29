US India trade deal may be sealed, says Sergio Gor
Business
Big news for anyone following global business: the US and India might seal a new trade deal in just weeks or months, according to Ambassador Sergio Gor.
He shared at IIT Delhi that their partnership has grown massively, from $20 billion to over $220 billion in trade in just over two decades, showing how closely the two economies are working together.
Gor lauds National Critical Minerals Mission
Gor pointed out that innovation and high-value industries like digital trade, advanced manufacturing, and emerging tech are fueling this progress.
He also praised India's National Critical Minerals Mission.
Plus, research exchanges at IIT Roorkee are boosting knowledge-sharing.
Gor encouraged deeper research partnerships to keep strengthening both countries' economic ties.