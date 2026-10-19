US very close to finalizing India trade deal: Marco Rubio
What's the story
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the United States is very close to finalizing a trade deal with India. He made the announcement today, saying that Washington is considering several factors, including the ongoing trade negotiations, when deciding the national security waivers for Russian oil and gas sanctions.
Factors
Sanctions waiver due to impact on global supplies
Rubio emphasized that the US has had to waive sanctions in recent months due to their impact on global supplies and prices. He said, "We have to manage all of these things. We're trying to finalize a trade deal with India right now."
Policy balance
Foreign policy and energy needs
Rubio further explained that every country has a complex set of factors to consider, including geography.
He said for some countries, it is very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources.
"That's not an excuse, but all of that has to be balanced when making foreign policy," he added.
This statement highlights the delicate balance between national security concerns and energy needs in global trade negotiations.