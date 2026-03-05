US-India trade deal to be finalized soon: Christopher Landau
Business
The US and India are about to wrap up a major trade deal, according to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.
This agreement is set to open up new business opportunities and make economic ties between the two countries even stronger.
Deal will deepen strategic partnership between US and India
Landau pointed out that this deal isn't just about business—it also deepens the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi.
Both countries are already working together on key security issues like counterterrorism and keeping global waters safe, so this deal is expected to bring them even closer as partners.