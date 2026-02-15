US-India trade deal: What does it mean for both countries Business Feb 15, 2026

US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi just reached a framework for an Interim Agreement (a Joint Statement and framework) that would cut tariffs on both sides.

An Executive Order effective February 7 removed an additional 25% duty, reducing the effective US rate on some Indian exports from about 50% to about 25%; the Joint Statement commits to a further reciprocal reduction to 18% with no effective date specified, and the 25% duty that had been applied to imports from India tied to India's purchases of Russian oil was removed starting February 7.

It's a big move aimed at making trade smoother between the two countries.