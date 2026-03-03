US-India trade deal: What's the hold-up?

Why it matters

This matters because the deal could make American products cheaper in India and shake up what's on store shelves.

But things got complicated: a Supreme Court ruling changed how tariffs work, so now both countries are rethinking their next steps.

India has even paused its planned visit to Washington while it figures out what these changes mean.

With $500 billion in future purchases on the table, how this plays out could impact jobs, prices, and tech access for both sides—so young people especially might want to keep an eye on what happens next.