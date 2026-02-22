Why India, US have rescheduled meeting on interim trade deal
What's the story
India and the United States have decided to postpone their upcoming meeting of chief negotiators in Washington, DC. The meeting was originally scheduled to start on February 23. According to PTI, both sides agreed that this visit should be delayed until they have had enough time to assess recent developments (US Supreme Court's decision and Donald Trump's countermove) and their implications.
Strategic decision to reschedule meeting
The decision to reschedule the meeting is a strategic one, allowing both sides more time to evaluate recent developments and their potential impacts. The Indian team was originally supposed to attend a three-day meeting starting tomorrow in Washington, DC.
Trade rules
Trump announces 15% tariff on all imports
The rescheduling comes as US President Trump announced a 10% tariff on all countries on Friday, including India, effective from February 24 for 150 days. Yesterday, however, Trump had announced that he would hike the duty to 15%. The move has further complicated the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations.