US-India trade talks resume amid tariff tensions
Business
Trade talks between the US and India are picking up again this week, with top US negotiator Steven Charles Witkoff landing in New Delhi tonight.
This comes after a rocky patch—just last month, the US slapped a 50% tariff on Indian goods (plus an extra penalty for India buying Russian oil).
Finding common ground is the challenge
Even with all the recent tension, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are sounding upbeat.
Trump says he's keen to lower trade barriers and keep things moving with Modi.
Modi echoed that positive vibe on X, calling the US and India "close friends and natural partners."
The big goal now: find common ground that helps both countries without hurting Indian small farmers.