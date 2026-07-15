US inflation dip boosts Indian stocks, Sensex up 520.41 points
Business
Indian stock markets had a strong start on Wednesday after US inflation data came in lower than expected, calming worries about aggressive rate hikes.
The Sensex rose 520.41 points to 77,575.34 and the Nifty crossed 24,200, both trading higher as global investors showed renewed interest.
Foreign inflows buoy Indian markets
Lower US inflation made investors less nervous, leading to more foreign money flowing into Indian stocks.
Asian markets and Wall Street futures were also looking positive, adding to the upbeat mood.