US inflation intensifies amid Trump's tariffs
US inflation is on the rise for June, mostly because of new tariffs on things like electronics and appliances.
Prices are expected to be up 2.6% from last year, a jump from May's 2.4%.
This puts extra pressure on President Trump, who's been promising to make things more affordable for Americans.
Fed not cutting rates right now, sticking with long-term goal
The Federal Reserve isn't rushing to cut interest rates, even though Trump wants action.
Chair Jerome Powell says they need time to see how these tariffs play out—right now, companies like Walmart and Mitsubishi are already raising prices.
Some businesses are holding off on price hikes, hoping a trade deal comes through soon.
For now, the Fed plans to keep rates steady and is sticking with its long-term goal of keeping inflation around 2%, even though that's proving tough lately.