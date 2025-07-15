US inflation intensifies amid Trump's tariffs

Fed not cutting rates right now, sticking with long-term goal

The Federal Reserve isn't rushing to cut interest rates, even though Trump wants action.

Chair Jerome Powell says they need time to see how these tariffs play out—right now, companies like Walmart and Mitsubishi are already raising prices.

Some businesses are holding off on price hikes, hoping a trade deal comes through soon.

For now, the Fed plans to keep rates steady and is sticking with its long-term goal of keeping inflation around 2%, even though that's proving tough lately.