US inflation reaches 3-year high at 3.5% amid Iran tensions Business Apr 30, 2026

Inflation in the US just reached its highest point in three years, with prices rising 3.5% over the past year.

The biggest jump came in March, when costs went up sharply, mainly because gasoline prices spiked due to ongoing tensions in Iran.

This marks the fastest monthly increase since mid-2022, and it's putting more pressure on everyone's wallets.