US insurers can now deny coverage for generative AI lawsuits
Business
As of March 2026, insurers are moving to explicitly exclude AI-related risks, allowing them to deny coverage for lawsuits or damages linked to generative AI.
This marks a big shift as insurers move to clearly exclude AI-related risks from standard business insurance.
What this means for businesses
If your business uses AI for things like marketing, design, or customer support, you could end up without coverage if something goes wrong, like an AI tool making a mistake or copying someone's work.
Most insurers are expected to adopt these exclusions quickly, so businesses may need special policies just for AI risks.
For startups and small companies relying on generative AI, this could mean higher costs and more legal headaches if they don't adapt.