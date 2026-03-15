US insurers can now deny coverage for generative AI lawsuits

What this means for businesses

If your business uses AI for things like marketing, design, or customer support, you could end up without coverage if something goes wrong, like an AI tool making a mistake or copying someone's work.

Most insurers are expected to adopt these exclusions quickly, so businesses may need special policies just for AI risks.

For startups and small companies relying on generative AI, this could mean higher costs and more legal headaches if they don't adapt.