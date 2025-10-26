US insurers have bigger bets on Adani than LIC

Despite the scrutiny over Life Insurance Corporation of India 's (LIC) investments in the Adani Group, data shows that US and global insurers have made larger investments in companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani . In June, LIC made a ₹5,000 crore investment in Adani Ports & SEZ, while US-based Athene Insurance led a ₹6,650 crore debt investment into Adani's Mumbai International Airport.

Investment details Apollo led $750M financing for MIAL Apollo Global Management, Athene's parent company, announced on June 23 that its managed funds, affiliates and other long-term investors had completed a $750 million "investment grade rated financing" for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MAIL). This was Apollo's second major financing for MIAL after the previous one provided operational flexibility to deleverage.

Fundraising efforts Adani Group secured $250M from global lenders The Adani Group also secured about $250 million from a consortium of global lenders, including DBS Bank, DZ Bank, Rabobank, and Bank SinoPac Co Ltd. According to an August report by S&P Global Ratings, the group signed credit facilities worth $10 billion in H1 2025 across its port division (APSEZ), renewable energy arm (AGEL), flagship company (Adani Enterprises Ltd), and power transmission unit (Adani Energy Solutions Ltd).

Investment independence LIC calls Washington Post report 'false, baseless' Responding to The Washington Post's report, LIC called the claims "false, baseless and far from the truth." The insurer said its investments in Adani Group companies were made independently and as per its board-approved policies after detailed due diligence. Despite scrutiny over its exposure to Adani Group, LIC's investment value in India's top 500 companies has grown tenfold since 2014.