U.S.-Iran ceasefire lifts rupee to ₹94.68 against US dollar

Oil drops over 4% easing rupee

Oil prices dropped over 4% after the ceasefire, making imports cheaper for India and easing pressure on the rupee.

Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors, called it "This is arguably the most positive development for USDINR so far this year,".

Plus, new RBI rules to attract foreign money could potentially bring in over $50 billion, giving the currency even more support.