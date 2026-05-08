US Iran clashes push Asian stocks lower, Brent tops $102

Kospi surges 11% on AI optimism

The latest tension started when US forces hit back at Iranian attacks on navy ships in the strait.

President Trump described it as a "love tap," but warned tougher action could come if Iran doesn't cooperate on reopening the strait, something Tehran called an "unrealistic plan."

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi Index stood out by jumping 11% this week, thanks to upbeat vibes around AI-driven business growth, making it 2026's best-performing global stock market so far.