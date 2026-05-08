US Iran clashes push Asian stocks lower, Brent tops $102
Asian stocks slipped on Friday and oil prices shot up after fresh clashes between the US and Iran raised worries about energy supplies.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped nearly 1%, while Brent crude climbed over 2% to top $102 a barrel, as investors grew anxious that the crucial Strait of Hormuz might stay closed longer than expected.
Kospi surges 11% on AI optimism
The latest tension started when US forces hit back at Iranian attacks on navy ships in the strait.
President Trump described it as a "love tap," but warned tougher action could come if Iran doesn't cooperate on reopening the strait, something Tehran called an "unrealistic plan."
Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi Index stood out by jumping 11% this week, thanks to upbeat vibes around AI-driven business growth, making it 2026's best-performing global stock market so far.