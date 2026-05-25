U.S.-Iran negotiations unsettle markets as Trump and President Pezeshkian spar
Business
U.S.-Iran negotiations are making global markets jittery.
President Trump said the deal was "largely negotiated" but later admitted it's not final; Iran quickly shot back, calling his claim "far from reality."
Meanwhile, Iran's President Pezeshkian stressed they're not after nuclear weapons and pointed fingers at Israel for stirring up trouble in the region.
Brent crude falls as stocks rally
Oil prices slid fast: Brent crude fell 5.2% to $98.12 a barrel (first time under $100 this month), and US crude nearly hit $92.
Stocks didn't panic: the Dow hit a record high of 50,812 before closing over 200 points up, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq also seeing gains.
Investors played it safe too—gold rose 1%, silver jumped 3%, and bond yields held steady amid all the uncertainty.