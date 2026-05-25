U.S.-Iran negotiations unsettle markets as Trump and President Pezeshkian spar Business May 25, 2026

U.S.-Iran negotiations are making global markets jittery.

President Trump said the deal was "largely negotiated" but later admitted it's not final; Iran quickly shot back, calling his claim "far from reality."

Meanwhile, Iran's President Pezeshkian stressed they're not after nuclear weapons and pointed fingers at Israel for stirring up trouble in the region.