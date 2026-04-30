U.S.-Iran tensions lift Brent to $126, rupee 95.33 vs dollar
Business
Oil prices just shot up, with Brent crude hitting $126 a barrel after fresh U.S.-Iran tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
This sudden jump has made things tough for Asian markets, especially India, where the rupee slid to a record low of 95.33 against the dollar.
India $20B outflows, bond yields rise
Rising oil costs have triggered big money outflows from India, with foreign investors pulling over $20 billion from stocks and bonds in just two months.
India's bond yields are climbing too, reflecting growing worries about global instability and how much India relies on imported oil right now.