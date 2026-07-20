U.S.-Iran tensions slow Hormuz shipping, threaten India energy imports
Thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy, has slowed way down.
Only four ships made it through on July 19, compared to the usual traffic.
This matters for India because most of its oil and gas imports come from this region, so any disruption could hit our economy hard.
Crude near $91, Qatar LNG stalled
With fewer tankers moving, crude oil prices have already climbed to around $91 a barrel.
LNG shipments from Qatar are stalled too, which affects everything from power plants to fertilizer production.
If this slowdown keeps up, expect pricier fuel and goods in India as transport costs rise, and even the rupee could take a hit.
RBI must juggle imports and inflation
All these changes make things trickier for India's central bank (RBI), which now has to juggle rising import costs and inflation while trying to keep the economy steady.