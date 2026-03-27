Oil could hit $200 if US-Iran war continues till June

Macquarie Group has warned that if the ongoing conflict between the US - Israel and Iran continues until June, oil prices could hit a record high of $200 per barrel. The warning comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains nearly closed due to the war. Analysts at Macquarie Group, including Vikas Dwivedi, have outlined this scenario with a probability of 40%.

War resolution Ending of war by end of March The second scenario, which has a 60% probability, suggests that the war could end by the end of this month. Brent crude is already on track for a record monthly gain in March due to the US-Israel-Iran war's impact on the oil-rich Middle East. The conflict has resulted in Tehran overseeing near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, severely limiting energy flows crucial to global economy.

Price impact Prices would need to rise significantly The analysts at Macquarie Group have warned that if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed for a long time, prices would have to rise significantly to curb an unprecedented amount of global oil demand. They said in their March 27 report, "If the strait were to stay closed for an extended period, prices would need to move high enough to destroy a historically large amount of global oil demand."

Advertisement