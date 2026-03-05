US-Iran war hits India's medical tourism: Here's how
India's fast-growing medical tourism industry—projected to grow to $13 billion by year-end (2026)—is suddenly facing big trouble because of the US-Iran war.
With airspace closures and reroutings in parts of the Middle East, patients from places like Oman, Iraq, and Yemen have faced cancelations and postponements, affecting travel for some medical appointments.
Airfares have jumped up to 25%, and major airlines like Air India and IndiGo have suspended some flights.
Hospitals expect drop in revenue
For many international patients, especially those needing urgent care in cities like Delhi or Chennai, these delays are more than just an inconvenience—they're life-changing.
Indian hospitals are also feeling the pinch: some expect up to a 10% drop in revenue from foreign patients this quarter.
If things don't improve soon, India's ambitious goals for medical tourism growth could be at risk.