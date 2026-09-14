Rice is becoming costlier in India. Reason? US-Iran war

The price of basmati rice, a staple in biryani, has jumped to around ₹100 per kg in Q1 FY27 from ₹85 per kg last year.

Non-basmati varieties have also seen a similar trend. Sona Masoori rice, for instance, has gone up from ₹51-52 per kg last year to ₹63-64 per kg now.

The spike is putting pressure on household budgets across the country.