US job market surprises with 130,000 new jobs in January Business Feb 11, 2026

The US job market kicked off 2026 with a surprise—130,000 new jobs in January, way above what experts predicted. Unemployment also dipped slightly to 4.3%.

Instead, job numbers for November and December were revised down, with November cut by 15,000 (from +56,000 to +41,000) and December cut by 2,000 (from +50,000 to +48,000).

The BLS annual benchmark revision lowered previously reported nonfarm employment gains for 2025 (specific figures should be cited from the BLS).