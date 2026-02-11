US job market surprises with 130,000 new jobs in January
The US job market kicked off 2026 with a surprise—130,000 new jobs in January, way above what experts predicted. Unemployment also dipped slightly to 4.3%.
Instead, job numbers for November and December were revised down, with November cut by 15,000 (from +56,000 to +41,000) and December cut by 2,000 (from +50,000 to +48,000).
The BLS annual benchmark revision lowered previously reported nonfarm employment gains for 2025 (specific figures should be cited from the BLS).
Fed's interest rate stance could impact investors
A strong job market means the Federal Reserve isn't rushing to cut interest rates, which can help keep things steady for investors and anyone watching the stock market.
Investors reacted positively, but federal job cuts are still weighing on overall employment.
Healthcare sees the most gains
Healthcare led the charge with 82K new jobs (think clinics, hospitals, nursing). Social assistance and construction also saw solid gains.
On the flip side, federal government jobs dropped by 34K in January; they are down 327K since their October peak (cite BLS data for the year and figures).
Wages ticked up too—average hourly pay is now $37.17—showing some positive momentum for workers.