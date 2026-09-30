US job openings dip to 7.08 million amid Iran-linked energy rise
Business
Job openings in the US fell to 7.08 million in August, lower than expected and down from July's 7.34 million.
This dip comes as rising energy prices, linked to ongoing tensions with Iran, put extra pressure on the economy.
US layoffs down, employers adding jobs
Despite fewer openings, the job market isn't losing its footing.
Layoffs are down and people are still quitting at a steady rate, which shows workers aren't too worried about finding new gigs.
On top of that, employers have been adding about 80,000 jobs each month this year, way up from last year's slow pace, and September is expected to see another solid boost without pushing up unemployment.