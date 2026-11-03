US job openings hit 7.523 million in September outpacing expectations
Business
Job openings in the US jumped to 7.523 million in September, outpacing expectations and signaling that companies are still looking to hire, even with global tensions in the background.
The openings rate edged up to 4.5%, a sign that demand for workers remains steady.
US hiring rises to 5.402 million
Hiring also picked up a bit, with 5.402 million people brought on board in September, while layoffs dropped close to historic lows at just over 1.641 million.
The unemployment rate is forecast to have been unchanged at 4.2% in October, and the US job market is holding its ground for now.