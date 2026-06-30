US job openings hit 7.6 million in May 2026, signaling recovery
Business
The US job market bounced back in May 2026, with openings reaching 7.6 million, well above what was expected.
Even with a small uptick in layoffs and people quitting, these numbers show hiring is recovering after a slow 2025.
Employers add about 114,000 jobs monthly
Employers are adding about 114,000 jobs each month this year, which is a big step up from last year's sluggish pace.
Unemployment should stay low at around 4.3%, thanks to fewer workers competing for jobs as more baby boomers retire and immigration rules get tighter.
Despite global events causing energy prices to spike earlier this year, the job market has stayed surprisingly steady.