US jobless claims fall to 189,000 as layoffs ease
Business
Jobless claims in the US just dropped to 189,000 for the week ending April 25, beating expectations and marking a solid decrease from last week's 215,000.
Even with global issues like the conflict in Iran, fewer people are getting laid off, a good sign that companies are holding on to their workers.
Energy costs spike, Fed holds rates
Despite steady jobs numbers, rising inflation and energy costs are squeezing wallets.
Gas prices saw their biggest jump since the 1960s, with oil sticking around $104 a barrel and gas averaging $4.30 per gallon nationwide.
The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates steady for now as everyone keeps an eye on these economic pressures.