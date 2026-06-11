US jobless claims rise to 229,000 but market stays healthy

US hires 172,000 in May 2026

Even with worries about inflation and rising gas prices linked to the Iran conflict, employers are still hiring.

In May 2026 172,000 new jobs were added, pushing the three-month average to its best level since early 2024.

Job openings jumped from 6.9 million in March to 7.6 million in April, and unemployment stayed low at 4.3%.

So if you're looking for work, or just curious, the US job scene is holding up well right now.