US jobs rose 162,000 in August, unemployment rate 4.1%

Hospitality and leisure led the charge with 62,000 new positions, while public schools bounced back after summer with 42,000 hires.

Manufacturing also grew thanks to AI-fueled semiconductor demand.

But not every sector had good news: the information industry lost 23,000 jobs as AI automation took over some roles.

With all this movement, talk of possible Fed rate hikes is heating up, though President Trump called for rate cuts instead, saying "We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World, like "the old days.""