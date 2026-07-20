Meta to proceed with layoffs challenged over AI bias claims
What's the story
A US federal judge has denied a request to halt Meta's planned layoffs of 26 employees. The workers had claimed that AI-driven systems were used to unfairly target them for redundancy. The ruling enables the social media giant to proceed with the dismissals, which are likely to begin next week. However, the underlying legal challenge will continue through private arbitration.
Legal implications
Case highlights potential discrimination by AI-powered workplace tools
The case has drawn attention as it raises questions about the potential for AI-powered workplace tools to discriminate against employees on legally protected leave due to health or family reasons.
The anonymous employees allege that Meta used a range of AI-assisted systems to determine which roles would be cut in its latest round of layoffs.
They claim these tools penalized workers who were on medical leave, disability, or caregiving duties.
Court ruling
Judge denies emergency order but leaves door open for revisiting
US District Judge William Orrick, who presided over the case in Oakland, California, denied the workers' request for an emergency order to block the layoffs until their claims are resolved.
However, he left open the possibility of revisiting this issue if new evidence emerges regarding AI's role in Meta's redundancy process.
The decision was based on legal standards for emergency relief and not on the merits of employees' claims.
Ongoing legal battle
Legal fight far from over, say employees' lawyers
Following the ruling, the employees' lawyers stressed that the legal fight is far from over.
They said in a joint statement, "The Court expressly stated that it may reconsider its determinations based on any additional evidence the parties provide regarding whether and how AI was used' in the reduction in force."
Despite being on Meta's payroll, these workers have been locked out of company systems since May and haven't performed their usual duties.
Technology scrutiny
Employees allege AI tools used in redundancy process
The employees' lawsuit claims that Meta used several AI-assisted tools in its redundancy assessment process.
These include "Metamate," a large language model assistant, an employee-built knowledge platform called a "second brain," and a productivity scoring mechanism that allegedly analyzed data like keystrokes, screen activity, emails, and browsing history.
The plaintiffs argue these metrics unfairly targeted workers on extended medical or family leave due to fewer opportunities to use internal AI tools.