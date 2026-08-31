US judge dismisses Ollywan claims that Meta stole shopping idea
Business
A US judge has dismissed claims from London startup Ollywan, which said Meta stole its idea for a "tag-based" shopping feature before Instagram Shopping launched in 2016.
Ollywan accused Meta of monopolizing the space, but the court didn't agree.
Judge dismisses untimely claims allows amendment
The judge said Ollywan filed its claims too late and couldn't show that Meta actually hurt competition.
Allegations about blocking Ollywan's brand name were also rejected since trademark enforcement isn't an antitrust issue.
Still, Ollywan gets one more shot: they can try again with a revised complaint, but only within certain limits.