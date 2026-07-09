US judge orders Gautam Adani to answer DOJ dismissal questions
Big news: A US judge has ordered Gautam Adani to answer questions under oath about why bribery charges against him were dropped.
The court wants to know if Adani knew of any deals or promises behind the scenes when the Department of Justice (DOJ) dismissed his case.
He has until July 15 to respond.
Leaked DOJ details prompt Adani controversy
Adani was accused in late 2024 of being part of a more than $250 million bribery scheme tied to Indian solar contracts, but he's always denied it.
Recently, the DOJ dropped all charges. Still, leaked details about this decision have sparked controversy: one top DOJ official even called the conduct of leakers "improperly and unethically."
The whole situation is raising fresh questions about fairness and transparency in high-profile cases like this.