US judge orders Gautam Adani to answer DOJ dismissal questions

Leaked DOJ details prompt Adani controversy

Adani was accused in late 2024 of being part of a more than $250 million bribery scheme tied to Indian solar contracts, but he's always denied it.

Recently, the DOJ dropped all charges. Still, leaked details about this decision have sparked controversy: one top DOJ official even called the conduct of leakers "improperly and unethically."

The whole situation is raising fresh questions about fairness and transparency in high-profile cases like this.